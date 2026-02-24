The Green party of Cyprus demanded a full investigation on Tuesday after several dogs were found dead in an unfenced water reservoir inside the Astromeritis buffer zone, lambasting the incident as one of “barbarism” and “criminal negligence”.

A video circulated on the party’s social media account shows the bodies of stray dogs, having been swept in and drowned.

It said the absence of even basic fencing or safety measures amounted to serious failure by those responsible for the site.

“Who is responsible? Why was there no fencing? Why were no preventive measures taken?” the party asked, urging Astromeritis community council leader, Aris Constantinou, as well as Evrychou police, to order an immediate and full investigation.

In a joint stance with the animal party, it demanded the reservoir be fully secured without delay, similar sites inspected, and “exemplary punishment” for anyone found responsible.

“Protecting life, human and animal, is an obligation,” the statement said, adding that “indifference and irresponsibility must not go unpunished”.