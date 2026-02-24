President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman are set to meet on Tuesday, in the framework of UN-led meetings to move the Cyprus problem forward and keep channels of communication open.

The meeting will take place at 11am at the chief of mission’s residence in the buffer zone and will be hosted by the UN secretary-general’s special representative in Cyprus Khassim Diagne.

On Saturday, Christodoulides firmly rejected the suggestion by UN special envoy Maria Angela Holguin that substantive negotiations could be postponed until after June.

In an interview with Greek newspaper Ta Nea, he emphasised that neither Cyprus’ EU Council presidency nor upcoming parliamentary elections constitute obstacles to resuming talks.