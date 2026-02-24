Cyprus put a special national action plan into place on Tuesday and set up a 24-hour crisis management centre to fully coordinate efforts to contain the foot-and-mouth outbreak, which the agriculture ministry said has so far impacted 14,000 animals.

The decision was taken at a broad meeting at JRCC’s Zenon centre with the participation of the agriculture, justice and defence ministers, and all involved services, which remain on alert and are following protocols to effectively manage the situation with the aim of securing livestock and economic stability.

The agriculture ministry said so far incidents have been reported at 11 farms in the areas of Troulli, Oroklini, Livadia and Aradippou, affecting about 14,000 cows, pigs, sheep and goats.

Culling and burying of infected animals has already begun.

Disinfection systems have been installed and strict biosafety measures are being implemented.

Transport is being controlled and the Veterinary Service is acting in line with national and European protocols to manage the outbreak.

Meanwhile, experts from the EU are arriving in Cyprus to offer technical support, including with vaccinations.

The coordinating team at the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre comprises officers from the veterinary services, police, fire brigade, national guard, civil defence, game fund, public works, health services, land registry, Larnaca district government, and the water development, agriculture, environment, forestry and geological survey departments.

In December, when incidents had been reported in the north, the Republic of Cyprus had already implemented preventive measures, which remain in force.

The state has already assured it will stand by those affected, particularly the farmers.

Meanwhile, the agriculture ministry said exports are continuing as usual.

Regarding halloumi cheese in particular, the agriculture ministry said no restrictions have yet been imposed that would affect exports, as the cheese undergoes thermal processing.

Meanwhile, the Okypy mental health services announced it has been offering psychological support to farmers since Monday, in cooperation with local community councils.

Farmers affected by the outbreak can contact 24818706 from 7.30am till 3pm, or 94069682 at all times.