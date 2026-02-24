The Cyprus Computer Society and the Council of European Professional Informatics Societies will hold a conference in Nicosia on March 3, aimed at strengthening career guidance for girls in information technology and STEM fields.

The conference will be held under the auspices of the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth.

The event, titled Strengthening Career Guidance especially those of girls in the fields of Information Technology and STEM, will take place from 08:00 to 14:00 and will be conducted in Greek.

It is being organised by the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and the Council of European Professional Informatics Societies (CEPIS) in cooperation with ten public and private universities in Cyprus.

The conference is addressed to teachers of all levels, trainers, primary and secondary school teachers, teachers of information technology and STEM subjects, school career counsellors and parents.

The stated objective is the enhancement of young people’s participation in information technology and STEM, with particular emphasis on girls, and on the role of teachers in shaping career choices.

The initiative stems from worrying European statistical data showing that Cyprus ranks among the last countries in terms of women’s participation in STEM professions.

At the same time, the organisers underline that these sectors constitute a driving force for digital transition, innovation, new forms of employment and the response to modern social and technological challenges.

They stress that increasing the participation of girls in STEM professions is not only a matter of equality but also a strategic choice for the country’s progress.

They argue that this approach can improve competitiveness and create quality professional opportunities for young boys and girls alike.

Research indicates that teams which include women produce more comprehensive and effective solutions to complex problems, reinforcing the economic and social case for broader inclusion.

Particular emphasis will be placed on the decisive role of teachers in shaping attitudes and perceptions, as well as the professional choices of male and female students.

The conference will highlight good practices and encourage cooperation between schools and higher education institutions in order to strengthen guidance and support mechanisms.

Among the co organisers are CCS and CCS Women, as well as CEPIS and the CEPIS DiversIT charter.

It is organised in collaboration with the American University of Beirut Mediterraneo, the Open University of Cyprus, the European University of Cyprus, Frederick University, UCLan University of Cyprus, the University of Cyprus, the University of Limassol, the University of Nicosia, Neapolis University Paphos and the Cyprus University of Technology.