Former Norwegian prime minister, Thorbjorn Jagland, was hospitalised last week after an apparent suicide attempt, according to media reports published Tuesday, days after authorities charged him with aggravated corruption linked to contacts with late paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Norwegian outlet Nyheter reported that Jagland, 75, remains in serious condition.

The hospital treating him has not been publicly identified, and authorities have not confirmed details of his medical state.

Jagland, one of Norway’s most prominent political figures, served as prime minister in the 1990s, later as secretary-general of the council of Europe, and chaired the Norwegian Nobel committee from 2009 to 2015.

The hospitalisation came shortly after Norwegian police confirmed an investigation connected to newly released Epstein-related documents.

Public broadcaster NRK reported that police had carried out searches at several of Jagland’s properties as part of an inquiry into alleged links with Epstein and suspected gross corruption.

Investigators have not disclosed the full scope of the case, stressing that inquiries are ongoing.

The allegations stem from material released by the US Justice Department indicating years of contact between Jagland and Epstein, including claims that the former prime minister was offered trips and luxury accommodation.

Jagland has denied wrongdoing, describing his association with Epstein as “unwise” and “poor judgement”, and has said he will cooperate fully with investigators.

Nyheter asserted that on February 17 an understanding was reached between Jagland’s lawyer, Anders Brosveet, and representatives of the Norwegian editors’ association that the incident would not be reported.

The outlet argued that Jagland’s public role and the seriousness of the allegations justified publication, despite the sensitive circumstances.

Epstein, who supposedly committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, left behind a network of political and business contacts that continue to draw scrutiny worldwide.

Norwegian police have said no conclusions have been reached in Jagland’s case and have not indicated whether further charges are imminent.