Moroccan football player Achraf Hakimi is to face trial for rape, the defender, who plays for Paris St Germain and the Moroccan national squad, said in a social media post on Tuesday. He denies the allegation.

“Today, a rape accusation is enough to justify a trial, even though I deny it and everything proves it’s false,” Hakimi said in a post on X. “This is as unjust to the innocent as it is to the genuine victims. I calmly await this trial, which will allow the truth to come out publicly.”

The Nanterre prosecutor’s office had opened an investigation in 2023 after an allegation of rape was made against him.

The prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.