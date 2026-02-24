This March, the Pharos Arts Foundation continues its collaboration with the Málaga International Piano Competition for another year, bringing the 2025 Competition’s First Prize winner to Cyprus. Music lovers, get ready to welcome Bogdan Dugalić to Cyprus’ music scene.

For one evening only, Cyprus audiences will get to witness live the musician who received the Audience Award, the Chamber Music Prize, and the Junior Jury Prize. The 23-year-old Serbian pianist is recognised as one of the most promising pianists of his generation and has won over 30 top prizes in national and international piano competitions.

Having performed extensively in major concert halls around the world, including the Berliner Philharmonie, the Mariinsky Concert Hall, the Helsinki Music Centre and the Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory, he is ready to make his Cyprus debut at The Shoe Factory on March 19.

Certain to impress listeners, the programme he is set to present ranges from Chopin’s youthful lyricism to the introspective and monumental sound worlds of Liszt, framed by Mokranjac’s modern idiom. Yet it is not just the timeless masterpieces that set the tone for an exquisite musical evening, but Dugalić’s dazzling virtuosity and musical conviction, which promise a captivating performance.

Bogdan Dugalić

Cyprus debut of 23-year-old Serbian pianist. Presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation. March 19. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €25. Tel: 22-663871. www.pharosartsfoundation.org