Tuesday starts off mainly fine, however clouds in the afternoon are expected to yield isolated showers, mainly in the mountains.

Winds will be a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, turning to a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort along the coast, over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will reach 19C inland and along the coast, and 9C in the highest mountains.

Tuesday night will be mainly clear, with clouds forming in some areas.

Winds will e a southwest to northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, over slight seas.

Wednesday will continue mainly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly to the west.

Thursday and Friday bring isolated showers inland and snow in the mountains, along with a noticeable drop in temperatures.