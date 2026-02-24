Six people were arrested overnight for illegal possession of drugs, burglaries and theft, drink driving and speeding, during police operations to crack down on crime.

During the operations, 374 vehicles were pulled over and 95 people were reported for traffic offences. Seven vehicles were also confiscated.

Two drivers arrested for speeding will be taken before a court on Tuesday.

One was a 25-year-old woman caught at 11pm driving at 200km per hour on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway near GSP stadium.

The other was a 31-year-old man caught at 2.20am on Tuesday driving at 195km per hour on the same motorway near Nisou.

The police also inspected 27 establishments.