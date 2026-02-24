Want the latest breaking news, in-depth analysis, and local updates delivered exactly where you want them? We’ve expanded our digital presence to ensure you never miss a beat.
Join us on Telegram
For the fastest updates and a clutter-free news feed, our Telegram channel is the place to be. Get instant notifications on breaking stories directly to your phone.
Find us everywhere else
Prefer your news with a side of social interaction? Follow us on your favorite platform:
- Facebook: Join the conversation on the island’s biggest news community – 94,914 followers
- Facebook – Business & Finance: economy, business and technology news. (newly established)
- X (formerly Twitter): Real-time headlines and quick updates – 99,245 followers
- BlueSky: Catch our latest posts on the growing decentralised network. 863 followers
- Instagram: The news, told through the best visuals of Cyprus. 23,189 followers
- LinkedIn: Professional insights and top business headlines. 8,025 followers
- YouTube: Video reports, interviews, and features. 6,370 subscribers
Don’t just read the news, be part of it. Follow us today!
Click here to change your cookie preferences