Two teens, aged 18 and 17, were arrested on Monday night in connection with a burglary of a house in Kornos, from which two hunting rifles and over €70,000 were stolen.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old had been arrested and remanded for seven days to facilitate investigations.

The house was burgled on Saturday night.

Police said the teenager claimed that after the burglary, they went to an animal farm in Aradippou, where they buried the two shotguns and a safe containing the cash.

The suspect is reported to have indicated the location of the farm to investigators who subsequently recovered the two hunting firearms and the safe containing €72,950, which were taken into police custody.

Police investigations are ongoing.