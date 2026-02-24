Police in Uganda said on Tuesday they had arrested two young women they accuse of involvement in same-sex acts after they were seen “openly kissing” in violation of the country’s stringent anti-homosexuality law.

The East African country enacted the Anti-Homosexuality Act in 2023, defying pressure from Western governments as well as local and international rights groups.

The two women, a 22-year-old entertainer and a 21-year-old unemployed colleague, were arrested on February 18 in Arua city in the country’s northwest, police said in a statement.

Both women were “involved in queer and unusual acts believed to be sexual in nature, besides being allegedly seen openly kissing … in broad daylight,” the statement added, saying the alleged offences began last year.

Widely seen as one of the world’s harshest laws targeting the LGBT community, it carries a sentence of life in prison for same-sex intercourse and imposes the death penalty in cases deemed “aggravated”.

The aggravated category includes repeat offences, gay sex that transmits terminal illness, or same-sex intercourse with a minor, an elderly person or a person with disabilities.

Earlier this month a Ugandan court dropped a case against the first man in the country to be charged with aggravated homosexuality after finding that the accused was of unsound mind due to prolonged detention on remand.