With a firm commitment to sustainable development, this year, the company actively contributed to the implementation of the mind REset programme, giving students the tools to envision and plan for a better future.

With an event dedicated to creativity, sustainable thinking and the power of young people to propose solutions for a better tomorrow, the 5th edition of the educational environmental programme mind REset was completed and implemented by Junior Achievement Cyprus with Lidl Cyprus as a strategic partner, the support of the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth and materialized under the auspices of the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment.

The glamorous event and award ceremony took place on Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Pancyprian Organisation of Greek Teachers (POED) events Hall, in Nicosia and marked the culmination of a multi-level educational journey. Through the five-year course of the mind REset, programme almost 16,500 students from all over Cyprus came into contact with modern environmental challenges and developed their own sustainable business proposals.

During the programme, more than 60 student groups from 24 schools – Primary and Secondary – worked systematically on this year’s theme of food waste, developing ideas that combined environmental responsibility with innovation and social sensitivity. Through guided educational units, students cultivated and developed skills such as critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and sustainable entrepreneurship.

In the final stage of the programme, the 10 teams that stood out after the Trade Fair presented their ideas before a special jury, which evaluated the entries based on originality, sustainability of the proposal, quality of presentation and overall approach to the solution.

At the end of this dynamic ceremony, the best mind REsetters of the year 2025-2026 were announced:

The LEMONAID team from Engomi Gymnasium – Kyriakos Neocleous

team from The TIME2FRESH team from Dasoupoli Primary School (ΚB)

The mind REset educational environmental programme, implemented for the 5th consecutive year with the support of Lidl Cyprus, has established itself as a dynamic educational institution that connects the school community with real environmental challenges.

Lidl Cyprus, by consistently investing in initiatives with a substantial social and environmental footprint, continues to support actions that turn knowledge into action and empower tomorrow’s citizens. The mind REset educational environmental programme is an integral part of this commitment, contributing to the shaping of a more sustainable future, through education, cooperation and action.

