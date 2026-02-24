Wizz Air to suspend digital booking and app services for system upgrade

Wizz Air on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily suspend access to its booking and digital customer service platforms from 23:00 CET on February 25, 2026 until 08:00 CET on February 26, 2026.

According to the announcement, this is due to the airline undertaking a scheduled systems upgrade.

The carrier said the planned maintenance forms part of efforts “to improve system reliability and stability, as well as the overall customer experience” across its digital channels.

During the specified window, customers will be unable to book new flights, modify existing reservations, complete online check-in, use booking functions on the Wizz Air mobile app, redeem vouchers or access account-related services.

The airline clarified that all flight operations will continue as scheduled, and that passengers who have already checked in or downloaded their boarding passes will not be affected by the temporary suspension of digital services.

“We are committed to delivering a smooth and reliable experience for our customers,” said Olivia Harangozo, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

“This planned upgrade will further develop our systems and support future improvements across our digital platforms,” she added.

Wizz Air recommended that passengers travelling during the outage window complete online check-in and download their boarding passes before the system suspension begins.

The company added that, if necessary, airport check-in will be available free of charge for passengers during the outage period.

According to the airline, all affected digital services are expected to be fully restored immediately after the maintenance window concludes.