A 33-year-old man was placed in custody after being accused of setting fire to a vehicle belonging to a 28-year-old woman in Ypsonas in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police investigations revealed that the fire caused extensive damage to the vehicle and was started deliberately using flammable material.

Testimony was gathered during the inquiry identified the suspect named in the court warrant, authorities said, and the motive appeared to come from personal conflicts.

The court ordered the suspect to a period of six days to enable police to carry out further interrogations.