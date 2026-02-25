Patients and people with disabilities will no longer be required to register as lobbyists to meet state officials, chairman of the House legal committee Demetris Demetriou said on Wednesday.

He was referring to a bill submitted by Akel MP Aristos Damianou which will soon be put to a vote.

“It had never been the legislator’s intention to treat patient and disability organisations as lobbyists,” Damianou said, referring to complaints that a deputy ministry had asked such groups to register before being granted meetings with ministers or senior officials.

Damianou said that the obvious had to be clarified and organisations fighting for basic rights should not be placed in the same category as entities promoting financial interests.

Representatives of patient and disability groups described the requirement as offensive, noting that their members act voluntarily and already submit audited accounts.

“Corruption does not belong to those fighting for their lives,” one representative said.

While the legal service viewed the proposal positively, it suggested clearer wording to avoid possible discrimination.

The Cyprus bar association and NGO Oxygen for Democracy expressed reservations, stressing the importance of transparency and warning that exemptions could create grey areas.

Diko MP Zacharias Koulias voiced support for the amendment, saying he was surprised such organisations had been asked to register at all.

Damianou said the bill will be taken to the plenary as soon as possible, so that affected organisations can meet government officials without further obstacles.