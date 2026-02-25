Alpha Bank Cyprus participated as a platinum sponsor in the Members’ Meeting of F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus Ltd, according to an announcement released on Wednesday.

The event was held as part of the New Year’s Members Dinner and brought together leading figures from the Family Office community and senior financial executives for dialogue on global investment trends.

The event convened distinguished members of the Family Office community and senior executives from the financial sector for a substantive discussion on developments in the international investment environment.

F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus operates as a platform dedicated to promoting dialogue, collaboration and innovation within the Family Office ecosystem in Cyprus and internationally.

Through targeted events and strategic initiatives, it seeks to strengthen the institutional organisation of the sector and contribute to establishing Cyprus as a credible and competitive jurisdiction for Family Office services.

The opening address was delivered by Theodoros Parperis, President of F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus.

This was followed by a presentation from Pavlos Oikonomou, General Manager, who outlined developments and strategic priorities for the 2025 to 2026 period.

He explained that F.O.C. has already achieved its initial membership targets and is now entering a new phase of further growth through the organisation of specialised events and thematic initiatives aimed at meaningfully strengthening and maturing the local Family Office ecosystem.

A speech was also delivered by Haris Kynigou Lanta, Chief Private Banking Officer of Alpha Bank Cyprus, who referred to recent macroeconomic developments and the pivotal role Family Offices currently play in shaping global capital allocation.

“Modern Family Offices require strategic asset allocation, cross-border access to investment opportunities, governance support and institutional-level execution,” she stated.

“Alpha Bank Cyprus’ approach is based on collaboration, discretion and personalised investment architecture, with the objective of preserving and growing multigenerational wealth, combining local expertise with the international strength of the Alpha Bank Group,” she added.

Referring to economic prospects, she presented two main growth scenarios and stressed that, regardless of the outcome, the environment for equity markets requires a careful and disciplined strategy.

She also estimated that the US Federal Reserve may proceed with one further limited interest rate cut during the first half of the year, while the European Central Bank is expected to maintain its current stance.

An update on international markets followed from Panagiotis Remoundos, Director of Advisory and Products at the Alpha Bank Group, who analysed key macroeconomic trends and investment prospects for 2026.

His presentation highlighted a global economy that continues to demonstrate resilience despite geopolitical tensions and uncertainty in policy direction.

Particular emphasis was placed on the attractive yields currently offered by investment grade corporate bonds, the need for disciplined positioning in equity markets characterised by elevated valuations, and the importance of maintaining liquidity and flexibility in a demanding monetary environment.

The discussion extended beyond short-term capital allocation to focus on structural trends shaping long-term portfolios, including the acceleration of investment in artificial intelligence, the energy transition, the reshoring of production activities and demographic developments influencing wealth management over time.

Diversification across asset classes, sectors and geographical regions was described as a central strategic pillar.

The evening concluded with a networking dinner, offering participants the opportunity for substantive dialogue and exchange of views in a high-level setting.

Through its Private Banking division, Alpha Bank Cyprus provides specialised solutions to high net worth individuals and Family Offices, offering comprehensive strategic wealth management services, documented investment guidance and long-term trust-based relationships.

The bank’s presence at F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus was described as reaffirming its active role in shaping a strong and competitive Family Office ecosystem in Cyprus.