A new nomadic platform that explores ways of cultivating ecological imagination and interdisciplinary collaborations has launched in Cyprus. PIKNIK is an initiative of the Xarkis NGO and consists of an artist residency hosting artists from Cyprus and abroad, which will culminate in a public event in the form of a large two-day picnic. The first edition of the public event will take place in the village of Droushia (Paphos district) on February 27 and 28.

Why picnic? “We love picnics because of their format,” says the organising team. “They are light-hearted, impromptu, outdoor social gatherings where we share food in familiar and friendly settings. Through this sensorial experience, picnics become places of inspiration and entertainment, creating and strengthening friendships, relationships, and collaborations. At the same time, picnics create opportunities for mutual learning and lively exchanges of stories and experiences.”

The idea aims at dismantling the typical structures of conferences as focal points for the exchange and production of knowledge, based on the idea that such environments are often rigid and function as fenced-off spaces of knowledge addressing only expert audiences. PIKNIK looks at how curiosity, humour, creativity and accessibility can also be a part of this process, with a focus on discussions about the ecological and climate crises.

The initiative also challenges who has the knowledge at these events and who has access to it, opening up the space so that it is accessible to all individuals regardless of their specialised understanding of these issues.

“PIKNIK is inspired by the picnic experience and proposes a public event that combines artistic and curatorial methodologies with ecological, agricultural and craft practices,” adds the team. “Its aim is to deepen our understanding of the impacts and manifestations of the climate crisis in the fields of culture, agriculture, animal husbandry and rural life.

“As an approach to this aim, PIKNIK proposes an outdoor, informal and friendly space that bridges experiences, disciplines and knowledge gaps, and promotes intergenerational, interdisciplinary and cross-thematic exchanges.”

On February 27 and 28, the public will have the opportunity to listen to artists, farmers, activists, curators, and civil society professionals and enjoy collective meals, discussions, workshops, walks, contemporary art and local crafts.

The activities include foraging wild edible plants such as wild asparagus and wild mustard greens, exploring Droushia on foot, and experimenting with guerilla gardening. Moving from seeds to the produce we consume daily, the group will discuss ways in which people can develop a holistic approach to physical and mental health through food.

At the same time, there will be workshops of local crafts, such as the decoration of gourds with the muhktar of Droushia Filippos Michail Koupari. Stories and perspectives on rural development and the protection of the diverse species and habitats of Akamas will be shared from locals, well-known environmental organisations and local institutions such as the Regional Museum of Droushia.

Finally, there will be artistic interventions and three performances by resident artists from the Creative Europe programme Feed your Future. Details about each activity will be shared on Xarkis’ social media accounts.

PIKNIK

Artists residency and two-day public event. By NGO Xarkis. February 27-28. Droushia village, Paphos district. More information on @xarkis_