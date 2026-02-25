The most highly-curated Batur Convertible so far has been completed by Bentley’s bespoke division, Mulliner. The art of creating a coach-built Bentley has become a repeat experience for the car’s new owner, with Batur Convertible #4 joining an extensive car collection that includes a Blower Continuation Series, a Speed Six Continuation Series, and the first of the modern era coach-built Bentleys, a Bacalar.

The client carefully specifies every last detail of her commissions, with an emphasis of beautiful cohesion across colours and materials. Not only is there an art to producing a luxurious curation, but being able to include individual new aspects, truly personal to the client, demonstrates the capability and craftsmanship offered by Mulliner.

“As long as I can remember, I’ve been passionate about cars. When I have a car like this Batur, I don’t plan on selling it in my lifetime – it’s my forever car,” says Sonia Breslow. “I’m totally into the detail and I love designing them – picking out the colours, working through every shade, every feature, making them different from everything else.”

Batur Convertible #4 has a specification that leans towards a luxury aesthetic, using the client’s own commissioned colours in a tri-tone design, including a 6mm gloss-silver fine line emphasising the Batur’s ‘endless bonnet’ design. The upper colour of ‘Breslow Blue’ has been colour-matched for the roof canvas, delivering the first bespoke coloured roof which, when stowed, reveals the matching Airbridge in the same exquisite colour. Exterior detailing continues with a ‘Midnight Breslow Blue’ bonnet pinstripe matching the lower exterior paint, accent colours to the wheels and wing mirrors, and finished with polished titanium exhaust finishers and bright silver grilles.

For the client, it’s the tasteful personal touches that make her car collection uniquely identifiable. When entering the cabin, the animated welcome lamp projects a handwritten script of her name via 415,800 microscopic mirrors, sculpting the shape of the light to produce one of the most personalised features in the car.

In harmonious contrast, the interior of the cabin combines warm autumnal colours – tans, caramel hues and the familiar light blue accent colour – drawing the unique bespoke Breslow Blue of the Airbridge directly into the cabin. Contrast stitching to the tonneau continues throughout the interior to the seats, headrest, and instrument panel. Even the contours of the Batur volcano (the origin of the car’s name) outline can be found subtly crafted into the deep-pile floor mats.

Taking inspiration from early Bentleys, a bright aluminium engine spin finish completes the cabin fascia. The Bentley Rotating Display includes bespoke coloured faces to the three gauges and matches the satin blue Bentley clock face. The engine spin fascia is not the only crafted metal feature in the cabin; adding to the artistry, Batur Convertible #4 debuts Bentley’s first application of three-dimensional printed platinum. The top dead centre marker on the steering wheel and each organ stop are crafted in this precious metal, underscoring the car’s exclusivity and innovation.

Despite its highly bespoke nature, the Batur Convertible retains the most powerful iteration of Bentley’s iconic W12 engine: a 740 bhp, hand‑assembled 6.0‑litre twin‑turbocharged powertrain, ensuring a grand touring experience worthy of Mulliner’s flagship coachbuilt series.

The final specification of Batur Convertible #4 is a masterclass in collaboration – powerful, elegant and soon to join the owner’s other Mulliner siblings.