The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) has announced the launch of a public consultation on the draft Security of Networks and Information Systems (Fees) Regulations, 2026, calling on members to submit comments by February 27, 2026.

In a circular to its members, the chamber said that the draft legislation entitled “Security of Networks and Information Systems (Fees) Regulations” has been published for consultation and remains at a preliminary stage, as it has not yet been finalised.

The proposed regulations provide for the imposition and collection of funding fees exclusively from organisations and undertakings that may be designated by the competent Authority as “essential” or “important entities” under existing and forthcoming legislation on the security of networks and information systems.

According to the announcement, such designation applies to entities operating in sectors of heightened criticality and follows an official assessment by the competent authority.

The chamber clarified that the draft does not concern all businesses and does not imply the automatic inclusion of all organisations within the scope of the proposed provisions.

According to the announcement, the proposed fees aim to cover the administrative expenses of the competent authority in exercising its responsibilities in the field of cybersecurity.

These responsibilities include supervision, compliance monitoring and the management of cybersecurity incidents, as part of the broader framework for strengthening network and information systems security.

The chamber encouraged its members to examine the proposal carefully and to submit any comments or suggestions within the framework of the consultation process.

The relevant material, including the draft legislation and the explanatory document, has been made available through the official consultation platform.

The deadline for the submission of comments has been set for February 27, 2026.

To participate in the consultation, interested parties must first register on the e-Consultation platform by completing their details, including email address and username.

Following registration, users will receive a confirmation email to activate their account.

After confirming their account, participants must log in to the platform in order to access the consultation documents and submit their comments.

In the event of any technical issue relating to passwords, participants may contact the Responsible Officer of the Digital Security Authority at the email address [email protected].

Once logged in, users will be able to view the consultation and submit their observations directly through the platform.

In addition, members may forward their positions or comments to the chamber at [email protected] to facilitate better coordination and collective preparation of the chamber’s positions.

The chamber indicated that this process aims to ensure a coherent and representative submission reflecting the views of the business community on the proposed cybersecurity fee framework.