Assets under management in Cyprus rise to €11.4 billion

Cyprus’ investment funds sector continued to record positive momentum, with the number of active entities reaching a new high and Assets Under Management (AuM) rising to €11.4 billion, according to the latest data released by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The Cyprus Investment Funds Association (CIFA) expressed its satisfaction with the sector’s continued positive course, while CIFA president Maria Panayiotou reiterated that quality growth and strengthening the ecosystem’s credibility remain a strategic priority.

According to the data, the number of Authorised, Registered and Approved Management Companies and Undertakings for Collective Investments with operations reached 260, marking a historic high for the industry.

At the same time, total AuM rose to €11.4bn, approaching the highest levels recorded to date.

In parallel, investments channelled directly into the Cypriot economy amounted to €2.8bn, confirming the sector’s steadily strengthening contribution to the real economy.

Panayiotou said “the latest figures confirm that the investment funds sector in Cyprus continues to mature and expand with strong qualitative characteristics.”

At the same time, she noted that “the new sustainable increase in the number of active entities, together with the solid growth in AuM, reflects the continued confidence of the international investment community.”

Moreover, she stated that “our strategic objective remains the qualitative scaling of the collective investment ecosystem.” In that regard, she explained that “that means more activity, with an even stronger emphasis on governance, transparency and long-term value.”

Furthermore, she added that “the sector can and should act as a catalyst for the further upgrading of the country’s economic model.”

According to CIFA’s statement, in an international environment marked by heightened uncertainty and intensifying competition among jurisdictions, stability, predictability and the preservation of Cyprus’s competitive advantages remain of critical importance.

In addition, strengthening institutional maturity, ensuring the effective implementation of the European regulatory framework and further developing specialised human capital remain key priorities for sustaining the sector’s positive momentum.

Finally, CIFA said that “it remains committed to supporting its members and to promoting Cyprus as a reliable and competitive international investment funds centre, contributing meaningfully to the sustainable growth of the Cypriot economy.”