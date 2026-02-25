Cyprus’ office of the Commissioner for Gender Equality this week launched a new public dialogue series with a discussion focused on women’s participation in science, bringing students and journalists into the policy conversation from the outset.

The first session, titled ‘Women in science: when equality strengthens innovation”, examined the persistent underrepresentation of women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), the impact of visible role models on career choices and the structural barriers that continue to affect research and innovation.

The initiative is intended as an open channel between institutions and society, with a particular emphasis on youth engagement.

Organisers said the inclusion of media representatives recognised the press’s influence in shaping perceptions around gender roles and professional opportunity.

Addressing the event, gender equality commissioner, Josie Christodoulou, said the ‘Gender equality dialogues’ aim to move equality policy beyond formal commitments and into everyday realities.

The series, she noted, seeks both to promote equal representation across sectors and to create space for young people to submit proposals and voice concerns directly.

She added that “meaningful progress depends on linking equality strategies to citizens’ daily lives and ensuring active civil society participation in shaping targeted measures.”

The commissioner thanked Anastasia Liopetriti, co-founder of Girls in STEM Academy, and Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades, founder and director of Theramir, for contributing to the discussion and for their continued work to strengthen women’s participation in science and innovation.

During the debate that followed, students raised practical suggestions on encouraging greater female representation in STEM fields.

The exchange of views, participants said, emphasised the need for sustained engagement that translates gender equality from policy principle into measurable practice.