The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on Wednesday announced the listing of 50,000 new 13-week Treasury Bills of the Republic of Cyprus, following an auction held on February 20, 2026.

The exchange stated that it has admitted for listing on the Stock Exchange, pursuant to Article 58(1) of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange Law, 50,000 13-Week Treasury Bills, 2nd issue, Series 2026 (27/02/2026 – 29/05/2026), each of a nominal value of €1,000.

The total value of the issue amounts to €50,000,000, and the bills resulted from the auction conducted on February 20, 2026.

The Stock Exchange also confirmed their simultaneous entry into the Central Securities Depository and Central Registry, in accordance with sections (1) and (3) of Article 10 of the Securities and Cyprus Stock Exchange (Central Securities Depository and Central Securities Registry) Laws.

Their date of issue is February 27, 2026.

The trading code of the titles, which will be listed on the Bonds Market, will be ΤΒ13Β26.

Their unique ISIN code will be CY0241410816.

The exchange clarified that the above bills do not bear interest.

Trading in the new treasury bills will commence on Friday, February 27, 2026.