Dynamic Staffing Services (DSS), an international recruitment and workforce solutions company with nearly five decades of experience and operations across 16 countries, today announced its official launch in Cyprus. With workforce shortages increasingly limiting business growth across industries, DSS is entering the market to help Cypriot employers scale with confidence by delivering skilled, experienced international talent.

Across Europe, talent availability has become a defining factor of competitiveness. In Greece, where DSS maintains a strong presence in Athens, the company is a trusted partner for leading employers in construction and infrastructure, hospitality and tourism, logistics, manufacturing and shipbuilding.

By sourcing skilled, job-ready professionals from India, Nepal, the Philippines and other Asian markets, DSS has helped construction projects stay on schedule, industrial operations remain uninterrupted, and service businesses operate at full capacity.

What sets DSS apart is not simply access to international talent, but structure, reliability, and long-term commitment. Candidates typically bring at least 10 years of work experience, typically with prior international exposure and English language skills. DSS applies a tried and tested recruitment and mobilization process, typically supporting foreign worker arrivals within approximately four months from requirements sign-off, depending on notice periods and statutory approvals.

Beyond recruitment, DSS helps employers build stability. Through structured onboarding, language familiarisation and practical integration support, businesses gain employees who hit the ground running, from day one. A 60-day replacement guarantee is built into DSS’ service model, underscoring its confidence in its recruitment methodology, candidate selection and job fit.

Samir Khosla, Chairman of DSS

“Cyprus is an ambitious and fast evolving market, and we are entering with energy, experience, and a deep sense of responsibility,” said Samir Khosla, Chairman of DSS. “We are encouraged by the renewed momentum in the India – Cyprus relationship, and we see a bright future for deeper economic partnership between our countries. Our role is not to simply supply workers, but to be a growth partner for Cypriot enterprises, helping them unlock capacity, strengthen operations and compete internationally”.

With its expansion into Cyprus, DSS begins a new chapter of long term, ethical and performance-driven workforce solutions designed to support sustainable growth.

To learn more or connect with the DSS team in Cyprus, visit: www.dss-hr.com or contact: [email protected]

About Dynamic Staffing Services (DSS)

DSS is one of Asia’s largest providers of international recruitment and workforce solutions. Founded in 1977, DSS operates through 24 offices across 16 countries, supporting employers with ethical, compliant, end-to-end recruitment and mobilisation. DSS has deployed more than 500,000 skilled workers for clients in 30 countries, serving sectors including construction and infrastructure, manufacturing, logistics, hospitality, healthcare and aviation.