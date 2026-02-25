The government is increasing social expenditure after the economy recorded growth, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Thursday.

“It is important that we have had the ability – based on economic circumstances created by the growth in our country – to have increased increase our social expenditure in 2024, 2025 and 2026 by over 6 per cent,” the president said.

Christodoulides received delegations from confederation of organisations for people with disabilities (Kysoa), the federation of patients’ associations (Osak) and the third-age observatory at the presidential palace, where he said “we will discuss what else we can do to meet – because that is our approach – our least duty to our compatriots”.

He praised the work of the organisations and pointed out that everything achieved has been in collaboration with them.

“Essentially, we are following your programme and this is the aim, to continue in this context,” he added.