Turkish Cypriot businessman Erdil Nami, father of the north’s former ‘foreign minister’ and Cyprus problem negotiator Ozdil Nami, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 84.

Erdil Nami graduated from the English School in Nicosia. He later cut short his political science studies in Ankara to participate in the 1964 bicommunal clashes in Kokkina.

After completing his studies, he entered the private sector, participating in industry, commerce and investment projects in the north.

Erdil Nami also set up a company – Erdil ve Oğulları Ltd – as a trader for construction materials and an adviser on foreign investments. He was a member of the business association in the north and served as a senior officer of the chamber of commerce.

He took on an active role in civil society, as head of the SOS Children’s Villages – an NGO focusing on supporting children without parental care and families at risk – and worked to promote communication and cooperation between the two communities in Cyprus.