Cyprus minister travels to London for major investment forum

Deputy Minister to the President Irene Piki travels to London on Wednesday to attend the international investment forum ‘Investing in Cyprus: Risk, returns and FDI flows in the innovation corridor’.

The conference, organised by Invest Cyprus in collaboration with the Financial Times’, will take place on February 26 at Bracken House.

The event will bring together fund managers, private market investors, institutional representatives and business executives from the United Kingdom and across Europe, as part of the government’s effort to strengthen Cyprus’ international footprint and attract quality foreign investment.

Piki will join discussions on the investment landscape of the Eastern Mediterranean and the prospects for foreign direct investment in a changing global economic environment.

The programme opens with remarks by Jacopo Dettoni, Editor of fDi Intelligence, followed by a welcome from Evgenios Evgeniou, chairman of Invest Cyprus.

It then moves to a fireside chat titled ‘Competing for capital – Risk, returns and FDI flows in the Eastern Mediterranean’, examining how Cyprus’ growth, inflation, fiscal position and sovereign ratings compare with other European and emerging markets, as well as recent trends in greenfield investment and cross-border M&A.

Attention will subsequently turn to where capital can be deployed. A panel on technology, energy transition and real assets will assess the region’s tech and ICT ecosystem, investment prospects in solar, wind, storage, interconnectors and grid upgrades, along with opportunities in office, residential, hospitality and logistics real estate.

The discussion will also address which investment vehicles are most suitable for UK institutional investors seeking scale and regulatory certainty.

Geopolitics forms a further strand of the agenda, with a session focused on how regional tensions should be reflected in portfolio-level assumptions and how Eastern Mediterranean risk compares with other “edge of Europe” markets.

Regulatory issues will be examined in a fireside chat titled ‘The regulators’ agenda – Rule of law, AIFMD and investor protection’, covering Cyprus’ English-law-based system, EU membership, AIF and UCITS frameworks, supervisory practices and licensing timelines.

The programme concludes with a panel on private equity and venture capital, analysing deal sourcing, structuring, governance standards and exit evidence in Cyprus and the wider region.

Among the Cypriot participants are George Theocharides, chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), who is expected to contribute to the regulatory discussion on supervision and investor protection, and Philokypros Roussounides, secretary general of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve), representing the organised business community in discussions on investment conditions and economic reform.

During her intervention, Piki is set to outline the government’s policy direction to enhance the credibility of the Cypriot economy and advance reforms aimed at improving the business environment.

The stated objective is to attract quality investments that support sustainable development and economic diversification.

At the same time, she is expected to stress Cyprus’ role as a European economy and stable hub in a region of growing geo-economic importance, pointing to the island’s contribution to connectivity, the energy transition and closer economic cooperation between Europe and neighbouring markets.

Her presence in London, alongside President Nikos Christodoulides, reflects what the government describes as a firm commitment to outward engagement and to positioning Cyprus as a hub of stability and opportunity in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The broader aim is to strengthen foreign direct investment flows, deepen ties with strategic partners and translate growth into quality jobs and tangible benefits for the local economy.