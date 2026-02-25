A significant distinction highlighting the dynamic presence of the third generation in Petrolina’s ongoing evolution is the award presented to Kikis Ioannou, Assistant Marketing Manager of Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited, at the 2nd CBN Young Dragon Awards. The awards recognise professionals under the age of 40 for their contribution to business development in Cyprus.

This recognition marks an important milestone in Ioannou’s professional journey and acknowledges his substantial contribution to the continuous enhancement of Petrolina’s brand image, communication strategy and digital development.

Upon receiving the award, Ioannou expressed his sincere thanks to everyone who honoured him with their vote, as well as to the Awards Committee for this meaningful recognition. He also congratulated all fellow nominees.

“I dedicate this award to my team at Petrolina, who work every day to enhance our products and services,” he said. “As a member of the third generation, this award gives us even greater motivation to continue evolving and providing modern and innovative services to our consumers and partners.”

Under Ioannou’s guidance, the MyPetrolina app has become one of the most widely used rewards platforms in Cyprus. Through modern marketing practices and a customer-focused approach, it plays a key role in Petrolina’s transformation into a dynamic organisation with a clear vision for the future, while also highlighting the contribution of the next generation in driving forward businesses with a strong heritage.