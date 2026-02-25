Alexandros Jiang, a Cypriot with Chinese heritage, has donated 14 cleaning handcarts to the Paphos municipality to help keep the city clean.

The handcarts, worth €1,800 each, were ordered from China and were presented during a ceremony in town hall square to mayor Angelos Onisiforou.

Jiang said he was happy to help with keeping the city clean and affirmed his commitment to the ongoing development and effective operation of municipal services.

Onisiforou thanked Jiang for the generous donation and praised his efforts to enhance services for both residents and visitors.