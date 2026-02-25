Nicosia mayor Charalambos Prountzos expressed his support for the creation of a crossing point at Ayios Hilarionos, located in the northeastern Nicosia suburb of Kaimakli on Tuesday.

He said that a proposal for the opening of a crossing point that allowed for the passage of vehicles had been drafted following a year of relevant talks with the mayor of northern Nicosia, Mehmet Harmanji, and Greek Cypriot negotiator Menelaos Menelaou.

Citing “obstacles and difficulties”, Prountzos said that although the process of opening the long-discussed crossing point in Mia Milia in the eastern suburb of north Nicosia would be an easier undertaking, Kaimakli had been deemed as the most feasible alternative.

Yet, he emphasised that the possible Kaimakli crossing point does not set aside the long-term municipality’s plans of opening Mia Milia along with crossing points in Athienou-Pyroi-Aglandjia, with the option of creating alternative exits.

Prountzos highlighted persistent congestion problems Nicosia’s only central vehicle crossing point in Ayios Dhometios, where only three of seven checkpoints are currently operational.

He warned that, in addition to increased traffic, the Republic’s potential accession to the EU Schengen area could exacerbate existing issues, given that it would entail even stricter vehicle-by-vehicle checks to ensure full compliance.

The current circumstances, Prountzos said, put residents under severe pressure which could be alleviated by opening a crossing in Kaimakli.

There are currently nine official crossing points in various parts of the island, connecting both sides. With the exception of the Ledra Palace and Ledra Street crossing points, which only allow pedestrians, all of them can be crossed by vehicles.