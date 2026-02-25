Livestock farmers whose livelihoods have been affected by the recent outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease have the option to reach out to a dedicated hotline to receive psychological support, the Larnaca municipality said on Wednesday.

“The aim is to provide psychological support to those in need, as well as the timely management of any needs that may arise as a result of this difficult situation,” the municipality said.

The hotline has been established in cooperation with the mental health directorate of the state health services (Okypy).

Affected farmers who wish to receive psychological support can reach out to the hotline via 24 818706 from Monday to Friday, 07.30 am to 3 pm or via the number 94 069682, which operates 24/7.

The Republic is currently battling an outbreak of the foot-and-mouth disease with a total of 14,000 animals affected by the disease set for culling, according to figures from the agriculture ministry.

A national action plan as well as a crisis management centre have since been put in place, with emergency compensation payments to farmers amounting to around €4.5 million.