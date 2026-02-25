Members of the LGBTQIA+ community can now access a register of queer-friendly medical professionals of various specialisations across the island, the Queer Collective announced on Wednesday.

“Finding a doctor, therapist, or specialist who will treat you with dignity is harder than it should be in Cyprus,” the group said.

Referring to the registry as a “community directory”, Queer Collective said the service is aimed at facilitating easier access to specialists recommended as “inclusive and non-discriminatory” by community members.

“This resource is created to help people access services and professionals in Cyprus who are inclusive, friendly and non-discriminatory towards LGBTQIA+ people,” it added.

The registry initially lists ten doctors. As of now, these include personal doctors, gynaecologists, a urologist and a psychiatrist.

“Seeking medical services often puts you in a vulnerable position,” a queer reader told the Cyprus Mail.

The group emphasised that while sexual and gender identity is relevant to mental and sexual health, it is also important to know a doctor will treat them with respect.

“It’s not only about if or how my queerness affects my health status, it’s also about feeling safe when visiting a doctor,” the reader added.

“Things have got much better in Cyprus in recent years, but I am still met with queerphobia and homophobia almost every day, therefore having doctors that I can be fully open with and trust is super important for me,” they underlined.

Queer Collective stressed that the registry is based on recommendations, noting that it could not guarantee the quality of medical services nor verify professional credentials.

“We welcome you to contribute by submitting a recommendation or sharing your experience,” the website reads.

The “Community Directory” can be accessed here