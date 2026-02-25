Seven people were arrested over Tuesday night for various offences including the illegal possession of a firearm, illegal residency in Cyprus, and impersonation, police said on Wednesday.

Police stopped and checked a total of 294 drivers and passengers and inspected 18 different premises, which resulted in three complaints related to delinquency.

Traffic checks were conducted and led to a total of 125 citations being issued, 49 for speeding.

Four vehicles were seized, while five cases of traffic violations remain under investigation.

Police said a strong presence was kept across Cyprus with organised urban patrols to improve public safety.

Preventive operations, it added, increased visibility, while targeted checks and quick responses will carry on as part of the ongoing efforts to stop crime.