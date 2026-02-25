On Wednesday, the weather will start off overwhelmingly clear but will gradually become cloudy with rain starting in the west of the island, while snow or sleet might fall in the higher parts of Troodos.

Temperatures will reach up to 20 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and climb up to 7 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will blow mainly from the southwest to the west, ranging from weak to moderate, reaching up to 4 Beaufort and gradually increase to up to 5 Beaufort. Strong to very strong winds are expected later on the windward coast, reaching up to 6 Beaufort.

The sea will be slightly rough to rough, becoming locally rough later on.

Tonight localised rains and snowfall are expected in the higher mountain regions, where isolated storms are possible and are expected to subside by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 7 degrees Celsius inland and around 10 degree on the coast and may drop to – 1 degrees in the higher mountains, where frost is expected to form locally.

Winds will initially blow moderately to strongly from the southwest to the west at up to 5 Beaufort, and in leeward areas at a moderate 3 to 4 Beaufort before shifting to the west and northwest at the same intensity.

The sea will generally be rough to very rough.

From Thursday to Saturday, there will be alternating periods of mainly clear weather and increased cloudiness, with the possibility of isolated rain and light snowfall in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will drop significantly on Friday, before rising slightly on Saturday.