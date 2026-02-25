Cyta trade unions have called on parliament to support the finance ministry’s bill to modernise the organisation and open it up to the provision of new services, including energy, ahead of discussions set for March 2.

The trade unions said not passing the bill would limit Cyta’s future prospects and its ability to compete on an equal basis, offering new and viable services.

If parliament fails to pass the bill, “society will miss the chance for more, cleaner and cheaper energy options”, the unions said.

They added that across Europe, telecommunications, energy and technology converge to a unified strategic ecosystem and that Cyta must be in a position to meet the modern needs of individuals and businesses.

Cyta, they said, aims at giving renewable energy solutions to groups who have no choice, such as young couples, families renting, residents of blocks of flats, low-income elderly people and small businesses that do not have the capability of installing their own photovoltaics.

The presence of Cyta, the trade unions added, would mean more options for consumers, more green energy on the market, a cleaner environment and the strengthening of the country’s green transition.