U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump still preferred a diplomatic solution with Iran and that he hoped Iranians took that seriously in their negotiations on Thursday.

Vance told Fox News’ ‘America’s Newsroom’ program that Trump has been clear Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

The U.S. vice president said Trump wants to achieve that goal diplomatically, but has other tools at his disposal.

The U.S. and Iranian delegations will hold a third round of talks over Tehran’s nuclear program in Geneva on Thursday.

Vance said he hoped the Iranians took Trump’s preference seriously in negotiations on Thursday.

Vance declined to say whether the U.S. would want to see Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei step down.

“We’re sitting down having another round of diplomatic talks with the Iranians trying to reach a reasonable settlement,” Vance said.