The water situation in Polis Chrysochous is critical but manageable, Paphos district governor Charalambos Pittokopitis said on Wednesday.

After a meeting in Polis Chrysochous with key officials on water supply and irrigation strategies, Pittokopitis described the current data as challenging.

He added that both existing and planned measures could potentially address the situation, and that final decisions on irrigation will be taken in April, once all dam water reserve data has been reviewed, with the aim of optimising services for producers.

Referring to water supply, Pittokopitis underlined the political commitment to establish a desalination plant in Polis Chrysochous.

The area currently relies exclusively on boreholes, which are becoming increasingly unreliable due to climate change and prolonged drought.

He stressed the urgent need for the desalination project, noting that studies are underway to identify suitable locations.

A desalination plant could begin operating by summer 2027, he said, while in the meantime water management will depend on existing resources.

In addition, the Water Development Department is moving ahead with setting up a plans for a water treatment plant in Neo Chorio to serve the tourist areas of Prodromi and Neo Chorio.

A second unit is under consideration for the Argaka and Pomos area.

Authorities are also examining the creation of additional boreholes and measures to reduce water losses, to secure adequate supplies for households, tourism and agriculture.