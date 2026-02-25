A 26-year-old man was arrested in Limassol after injuring his 25-year-old partner while maintaining an illegally owned firearm, police said on Wednesday.

Police were informed of a shooting at the couple’s residence in Limassol at around 6.20pm on Tuesday.

The incident is thought to have occurred while the couple was servicing the 26-year-old’s firearm, which subsequently went off, resulting in the 25-year-old sustaining a leg injury.

The circumstances surrounding the discharge of the firearm are currently under investigation.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a private hospital in Limassol and later transferred to a private clinic in Nicosia, where she remains for treatment.

Her 26-year-old partner was subsequently arrested for illegally possessing a firearm, acting negligently and recklessly, and causing injury.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.