Alpha Bank Cyprus participated as Platinum Sponsor at the Members’ Meeting of F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus Ltd, held in the context of the New Year’s Members’ Dinner. The event brought together distinguished members of the Family Office community and senior executives from the financial sector for a substantive dialogue on developments within the international investment landscape.

F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus serves as a platform dedicated to fostering dialogue, collaboration and innovation within the Family Office ecosystem in Cyprus and internationally. Through targeted events and strategic initiatives, it seeks to strengthen the institutional framework of the sector and to contribute to establishing Cyprus as a reliable and competitive jurisdiction for Family Office services.

The opening address was delivered by the President of F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus, Theodoros Parperis, followed by the General Manager, Pavlos Economou, who outlined developments and strategic priorities for the 2025–2026 period. As he noted, F.O.C. has already achieved its initial membership objectives and is now entering a further phase of growth, organising specialised events and thematic initiatives aimed at substantively strengthening and advancing the maturity of the local Family Office ecosystem.

Charis Kynigou Landas, Chief Private Banking Officer of Alpha Bank Cyprus, also addressed the event, referring to recent macroeconomic developments and the pivotal role that Family Offices currently play in shaping global capital allocation.

As she observed, modern Family Offices require strategic asset allocation, cross-border access to investment opportunities, governance support and institutional-level execution. The approach of Alpha Bank Cyprus, she emphasised, is founded on collaboration, discretion and bespoke investment architecture, with the objective of preserving and growing multi-generational wealth by combining local expertise with the international strength of the Alpha Bank Group.

Remarking on the economic outlook, she presented two principal growth scenarios, noting that, irrespective of the outcome, the environment for equity markets calls for a prudent and disciplined strategy. She further indicated that the US Federal Reserve may proceed with one additional limited interest rate reduction within the first half of the year, while the European Central Bank is expected to maintain its current stance.

An update on international markets followed, delivered by Panagiotis Remoundos, Director of Advisory & Products at the Alpha Bank Group, who analysed key macroeconomic trends and investment prospects for 2026.

His presentation highlighted a global economy that continues to demonstrate resilience, despite geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainty. Particular emphasis was placed on the attractive yields currently offered by investment-grade corporate bonds, the need for disciplined positioning in equity markets with elevated valuations and the importance of maintaining liquidity and flexibility within a demanding monetary environment.

The discussion extended beyond short-term capital allocation to focus on structural trends shaping long-term portfolios, including the acceleration of investment in artificial intelligence, the energy transition, the reshoring of productive activity and demographic developments influencing wealth management over time. Diversification across asset classes, sectors and geographical regions remains a central strategic pillar.

The evening concluded with a networking dinner, offering attendees the opportunity for meaningful dialogue and exchange of views in a high-level setting.

Through its Private Banking Division, Alpha Bank Cyprus provides specialised solutions to high-net-worth individuals and Family Offices, offering comprehensive strategic wealth management services, evidence-based investment guidance and long-term relationships founded on trust.

The Bank’s presence at F.O.C. Family Office Connect Cyprus reaffirms its active role in shaping a robust and competitive Family Office ecosystem in Cyprus.