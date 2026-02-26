The board of directors of ASBISc Enterprises Plc, the Cyprus-based IT distributor primarily known as Asbis, has announced that estimated consolidated revenues for January 2026 reached approximately $379 million, marking a sharp increase compared with the same month last year.

The company stated that the January 2026 figure was approximately 78 per cent higher than revenues recorded in January 2025, when consolidated revenues stood at $213 million.

The update was issued following the board’s decision on the publication of information about estimated monthly consolidated revenues, as previously announced in the relevant report.

According to the announcement, the reported amount represents an estimate prepared by the board on the basis of the best available data.

The company clarified that the above data is based on the best possible estimation prepared by the board and may differ slightly from the final consolidated figures once these are formally reported.

The strong year-on-year increase signals a robust start to 2026 for the Cyprus-headquartered technology distributor, which operates across multiple international markets and regularly provides monthly revenue updates to the investment community.