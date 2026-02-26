Recognising the seriousness of the public health crisis arising from confirmed cases of Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in the Larnaca district, Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has proceeded with the immediate provision of protective and medical equipment to the affected municipalities and competent authorities.

Protective suits, along with specialised pharmaceutical and disinfectant products approved for use in livestock farming environments, have already been delivered to the Municipalities of Aradippou and Athienou, as well as to the Voroklini Municipal District and Cyprus National Guard. The aim is to strengthen operational capacity for control, containment and disinfection measures in the affected areas.

During the handover, the Bank of Cyprus Larnaca/Famagusta District Director, Michalis Ttiniozos, stressed the significance of taking action to meet community challenges.

“In times of crisis that directly affect primary production and the Cypriot economy, collective action and immediate response are of critical importance,” he noted. “Bank of Cyprus remains steadfastly by the side of local communities and the competent authorities, making a substantive contribution to efforts aimed at addressing the crisis and safeguarding economic stability.”

For their part, the Mayors of Aradippou and Athienou, respectively Christodoulos Partou and Kyriakos Kareklas, together with the Deputy Mayor of Voroklini, Neophytos Facondis, expressed sincere thanks to Bank of Cyprus for its support and contribution towards tackling the FMD outbreak.

The initiative was coordinated by the Bank’s SupportCY network, within the framework of its strategy to stand by society and the competent authorities in responding to crises and disasters. Safeguarding public health, ensuring livestock production and strengthening social cohesion remain highest priorities.