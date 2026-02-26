BMW (BMWG.DE) and the European Commission are in talks about a possible minimum pricing model that could replace EU tariffs on the German carmaker’s Chinese-made Mini electric vehicles, Germany’s Handelsblatt business daily reported earlier this week.

This follows an agreement struck between Brussels and Volkswagen earlier in February, under which the group’s SEAT/Cupra brand secured a tariff exemption for its all-electric Tavascan SUV coupe following months of discussions.

Similar deals could follow, with Chinese carmakers also thought to be eyeing exemptions for their EU-bound EVs.

BMW and Brussels are negotiating a solution involving a minimum import price, Handelsblatt reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

A BMW spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

The European Commission had no immediate comment.

BMW is separately challenging the EU tariffs in a legal case with other carmakers.

The EU imposed tariffs on China-made EVs at the end of October 2024 after an anti-subsidy investigation. The rate for BMW, which manufactures the electric Mini Cooper and electric Mini Aceman in China, is 20.7 per cent.