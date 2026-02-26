Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee), a leader in the energy and fuel sector in Cyprus, is proud to announce its official certification as a Great Place To Work®. This distinction marks a significant milestone, confirming the company’s steadfast commitment to fostering a people-centric, supportive and fair working environment.

The certification is based solely on the feedback of the company’s employees, who evaluated their workplace experience through the Trust Index™ survey. The evaluation focused on five key pillars: management credibility, respect for employees, fairness, pride in their work and team cooperation.

An industry first

It is highly significant that Coral Cyprus is currently the only company in the petroleum sector in Cyprus to hold this certification at this moment. This achievement highlights the company’s leadership in corporate culture and its position as an employer of choice within the energy industry.

“This certification represents a significant milestone for us. At Coral Cyprus, we firmly believe that our people are our driving force,” noted Manolis Kalathas, Country Manager of Coral Cyprus.

“Being recognised as a Great Place To Work® confirms that our core values — respect, transparency and teamwork — are an integral part of our daily operations. We remain dedicated to providing an environment where every employee feels safe, supported, and proud of their contribution.”

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this press release or the statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

More information about Coral Cyprus can be found in the webpage: www.coralenergy.com.cy.