On January 1, 2026, Cyprus took over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. This marks the second time Cyprus has assumed the Presidency, following its first term in 2012. The Crowne Plaza Limassol, in turn, proudly continues the tradition of being selected as the main conference hotel for the Cyprus EU Presidency meetings in Limassol, with 14 conferences booked between January and June.

Crowne Plaza Limassol Managing Director Rebecca Pierides expressed anticipation at the chance to showcase the island’s hospitable culture.

“We look forward to welcoming delegates from across Europe back to our beach hotel and sharing true Cypriot hospitality ‘philoxenia’,” she said. “Together with the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, we have curated a truly local culinary experience for conference breakfasts, lunches and coffee breaks, showcasing both authentic Cypriot recipes and amazing local produce,” she continued.

“We are also excited about partnering with the Presidency to implement the IHG ‘Meeting for Good’ programme at all conferences and shine a spotlight on the importance of responsible and sustainable travel. Together, we will plan plastic-free meetings, featuring digital collateral and locally sourced products to reduce the carbon footprint of each meeting.”

With over 500-sq.m of renovated sea view meeting space and a prime beachfront / city centre location, Crowne Plaza Limassol is “the place to meet”, hosting hundreds of meetings and conferences annually. In addition to modern, well-equipped meeting rooms, the Crowne Plaza Limassol hotel offers a unique “break-out” experience, with terraces and gardens right on the waterfront.

Crowne Plaza Limassol was named BEST CITY / BUSINESS HOTEL 2024 at the Cyprus Tourism Awards and is the proud recipient of the Gold Circular Hotels and Green Key certifications.