Finance Minister Makis Keravnos on Thursday chaired the first General Affairs Council on Cohesion Policy under the Cyprus EU Presidency, stressing the policy’s central role in strengthening competitiveness and economic resilience across the bloc.

Speaking upon his arrival in Brussels, Keravnos described the meeting as particularly significant for Cyprus’ six-month term at the helm of the Council.

“It is a great pleasure for me to chair today’s meeting on Cohesion Policy, which is the first since Cyprus took over the Presidency,” Keravnos said.

“The motto of the Cyprus Presidency is an autonomous Union, open to the world,” he added.

He further stated that “Strategic autonomy goes through competitiveness and economic resilience, while cohesion policy is directly linked to strengthening the competitiveness and resilience of the economy”.

The minister added that “this demonstrates the importance of cohesion policy in the European agenda.”

Turning to the agenda, the minister said discussions would focus on two key items.

He pointed out that “the first concerns the adoption of the Council conclusions on cities and the second the mid-term review of cohesion policy for the period 2021-2027”.

Citing diplomatic sources, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that ministers are expected to examine the future direction of European policy for cities and functional urban areas, particularly their role in economic, social and territorial cohesion, as well as in social inclusion, competitiveness and innovation.

The Council will also review the findings of the mid-term evaluation of cohesion policy for the 2021-2027 programming period, with emphasis on designing stronger incentives and greater flexibility for the next cycle.

The aim, sources said, is to ensure closer alignment with the EU’s strategic priorities, especially in a context of economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Discussions are further expected to address ways to improve the administrative and operational capacity of member states and regions, alongside enhanced support for areas facing specific geographical and development challenges, including the Union’s eastern border regions.