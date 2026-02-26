The Cyprus Industrial Production Index rose to 113.0 units in December 2025, marking a 3.5 per cent increase compared with the same month a year earlier, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

The index is based on 2021 as the reference year, set at 100 units, the service explained.

For the full year, covering the period from January to December 2025, industrial production recorded an overall rise of 3.6 per cent compared with 2024.

The manufacturing sector once again acted as the main driver of growth, expanding by 4.6 per cent year-on-year in December.

In addition, water supply and materials recovery posted an increase of 3.2 per cent during the month.

By contrast, declines were registered in electricity supply, which fell by 2.4 per cent, and in mining and quarrying, down 1.7 per cent compared with December 2024.

Within manufacturing, the strongest annual gains in December were recorded in the manufacture of furniture and other manufacturing, including the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, which surged by 13.8 per cent.

This was followed by the manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, excluding furniture, which rose by 11.9 per cent, and the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment, up 8.1 per cent.

On the downside, production of other non-metallic mineral products declined by 7.4 per cent, while electronic and optical products and electrical equipment contracted by 2.3 per cent.

Looking at the cumulative performance for the year as a whole, the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products recorded the strongest increase, up 10.9 per cent compared with 2024.

Wood and cork products followed with a rise of 9.1 per cent, while basic metals and fabricated metal products grew by 8 per cent.

Furniture and related manufacturing activities increased by 7.2 per cent over the same period.

Conversely, the most significant annual decline was recorded in the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 9.5 per cent.

Textiles, wearing apparel and leather products decreased by 3.8 per cent, while electricity supply posted an overall contraction of 2 per cent in 2025 compared with the previous year.