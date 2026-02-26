Cypriot insurance provider ERB Cyprialife held its “Legends Awards 2026” at ParkLane hotel in Limassol on February 20, honouring insurance advisers and executives who are shaping the future of the insurance market in Cyprus.

“More than 300 members of the company’s network attended an evening dedicated to recognition, progress and continuous growth,” the company said in an announcement released on Thursday.

Addresses were delivered by Michalis Louis, chief executive officer of Eurobank Ltd, Takis Feidias, first executive director of ERB Cyprus Insurance Holdings, Andri Kallimachou, general manager of ERB Cyprialife, and Giorgos Gogou, sales director.

Through their remarks, they highlighted the pivotal role of the company’s human capital and sales network in achieving its strategic objectives.

Louis congratulated the staff “for their enduring dedication”, underlining the importance of the insurance sector within Eurobank’s overall strategy.

“ERB Cyprialife will continue to lead the market with the same passion and consistency,” he said.

“Feidias highlighted that “trust is fundamental in the relationship with the customer”, stressing that the company’s credibility is built daily through consistency, transparency and a human-centred approach.

Kallimachou focused on “the high quality and professional expertise” of the company’s staff in order to keep its growth prospects strong.

“Thank you to the sales network, the Dream Team, which for the 12th consecutive year keeps the company in first place in new recurring life insurance premiums,” Gogou said.

The evening’s guest of honour was Olympic gold medallist Pyrros Dimas, who shared with the audience the values, experiences and mindset that led him to the top, inspiring all participants.

A standout moment of the event was the “Legends Wall”, where the top insurance advisers of the past 12 years were presented, offering tangible proof of ERB Cyprialife’s commitment to recognising and honouring those who consistently support its growth trajectory.

The event concluded with an official dinner and an artistic programme by Loukas Yorkas, creating an atmosphere of celebration and inspiration.

“The achievements of ERB Cyprialife reflect a collective effort towards continuous progress and the company’s steady focus on customer centricity, relationships of trust, and long term development within the Cypriot insurance sector,” the announcement concluded.