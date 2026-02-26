Eurobank S.A. has issued an updated financial calendar for 2026, revising its reporting schedule to provide investors with specific timelines for the release of its full-year 2025 results.

The bank confirmed that the FY2025 financial results will be announced on Thursday, February 26, 2026, once the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) trading session ends, with the analysts’ briefing to take place soon afterwards on the same day.

It further stated that the Annual Financial Report 2025 will be published on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Eurobank also announced that the Annual General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2026, marking a revised date.

The bank said that the 1Q2026 financial results will be announced on Thursday, May 7, 2026, followed by an analysts’ briefing on the same day.

In addition, it introduced new dividend-related dates to the calendar.

The ex-dividend date has been set for Monday, May 11, 2026. The dividend beneficiaries record date will be Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

What is more, the dividend payment starting date has been scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2026.

Eurobank added that the 1H2026 financial results will be announced on Thursday, July 30, 2026, accompanied by an analysts’ briefing.

The bank also confirmed that the 9M2026 financial results will be announced on Thursday, October 29, 2026, with an analysts’ briefing to follow on the same day.

Eurobank reiterated that it reserves the right to change the above-mentioned dates, with timely notification to the investment community.

It also underlined that the new dates included in the updated financial calendar for 2026 are subject to approvals provided for in the applicable laws and regulations.