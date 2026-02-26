The German economy expanded by 0.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025 as domestic demand and construction investment helped Europe’s largest economy end a turbulent year on a positive note, the federal statistics office said on Wednesday, confirming its preliminary data.

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure, adjusted for price, seasonal, and calendar variations, follows a year of “economic ups and downs” that resulted in a total annual growth rate of 0.2 per cent, or 0.3 per cent when calendar-adjusted.

“The positive development was primarily driven by household and government final consumption expenditure,” said Ruth Brand, President of the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), adding that there was also a substantial increase