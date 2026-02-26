Iranian gas supplies have resumed to Iraq with a rate of 7 million cubic feet per day, the spokesperson for the Iraqi electricity ministry said on Wednesday.
Iraq reported the halt in Iranian gas supply in December, owing to the shutdown of some generating units and load shedding at others.
Tehran supplies between a third and 40% of Iraq’s gas and power needs.
The Iraqi ministry plans to visit Tehran to discuss the required quantities of gas for the summer.
